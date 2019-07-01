QAL Apprenticeship Program applications now open

JOIN THE TEAM: The QAL 2020 Apprenticeship Program applications are now open. Successful applicants will join apprentices like Duncan Howland, Travis Richmond, Ryann Lambert and Taylah Murray.

THOSE looking to kick-start their career with a nationally accredited apprenticeship are encouraged to apply for QAL's 2020 Apprenticeship Program.

QAL are offering a total of seven apprenticeship positions in electrical instrumentation and mechanical trades for the plant's 2020 intake.

The program offers apprentices hands on, on-the-job training along with formal qualifications delivered through CQUniversity.

Over the four to five years apprentices will be guided, challenged and supported by mentors within the business to gain the knowledge and skills to become competent in their chosen field.

The first six months will see successful applicants trained in a fully-equipped workshop where they learn the technical skills of their trade.

Throughout their time apprentices will have the opportunity to work in various sections of the plant, allowing them to develop skills in a variety of areas at varying complexities.

Since 1968 QAL has started the careers of more than 828 apprentices who have gained valuable training through its network of experienced staff. More than 80 remain on site, moved to different sections or roles within the plant, expanding their career with the same employer.

"Apprentices are an asset to QAL, bringing new ideas, enthusiasm and diversity to our workplace.

"By taking on apprentices annually we're building capacity in the Gladstone region and fostering a pipeline of talented people to support the future of QAL," acting general manager Pine Pienaar said.

First-year electrical instrumentation apprentice Taylah Murray said the best part of her apprenticeship with QAL had been the variety on offer.

"I've been able to do a bit of everything.

"Even though I'm an electrical and instrumentation apprentice, I've had exposure to machinery and even welding," Miss Murray said.

"I think it's going to be really beneficial for my development having that variety behind me."

Mechanical apprentice Duncan Howland is six months into his trade and enjoying putting his newfound skills into action.

"QAL offers a lot of exposure for fitters and there's a variety of things we get to work on," he said.

"We get to move around everywhere through placements and do a bit of everything while using the skills we've learned in training."

As for what advice Miss Murray had for anyone considering applying in 2020, she said just to "do it".

"I've been out of school for five years and I didn't think I would get accepted because of that but here I am.

"You've just got to try," she said.

Successful applicants will join the 28 apprentices currently employed at QAL.

Applications close on July 21. To apply, visit qalcareers.com.au.