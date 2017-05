THIS isn't something we'd bet you'd like to see when you walk into work.

Those working at sustainable, handcrafted timber business, Wooden Anchor's workshop, near Bangalow, got an exciting show from two pythons recently.

"A couple of very feisty pythons fighting over who gets a young female in the factory a little while back," a spokesperson for Wooden Anchor wrote on their Facebook page with the video.

"These snakes are about 8 feet long! Was pretty amazing to watch the drama unfold."