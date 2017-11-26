Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Python confiscated during drug raid

File photo of a python.
File photo of a python. Bev Lacey
Alina Rylko
by

A 29-YEAR-OLD Commissioners Creek man has had his python confiscated during a police drug raid.

About 11.18am on Wednesday police executed a search warrant at a home in the Tweed hinterland.

Police said as the search was underway they seized 54 cannabis plants, 444 grams of cannabis leaf and a python. 

The snake was handed to officers from the National Park and Wildlife Service. 

Police allege the occupier of the home returned during the raid in an agitated and angry manner. 

He was charged with possess prohibited plant, cultivate prohibited plant, obstruct/hinder person executing a search warrant and possess prohibited drug. 

The man was bailed to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on the December 11, 2017.

Topics:  drug raid northern rivers crime python

Lismore Northern Star
EXCLUSIVE: Secret report shows why uni ditched ski jump

EXCLUSIVE: Secret report shows why uni ditched ski jump

A secret Southern Cross University report has revealed why the university is not pressing ahead with the controversial ski jump and sports hub at its Lismore...

Council rangers assaulted while patrolling illegal campers

File photo.

Man charged with intimidation after threatening council rangers.

Lismore ski jump 'monstrosity' slammed by neighbours

Girards Hill resident Janelle Shackel is worried about the proposed position of the ski jump in Lismore which she will be able to see form her bedroom window.

Residents not happy over 'bizarre' proposal for elite skiing hub.

Securing the future by building stronger farms

Local Land Services are working with farmers to provide a strong industry.

Local Land Services Board chair visited the North Coast this week

Local Partners