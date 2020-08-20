Puzzle-mania sparks North Coast woman’s cool new business

PUZZLE: One of the Byron Bay Puzzle Co's puzzles. This is of the Byron Bay lighthouse

PUZZLE: One of the Byron Bay Puzzle Co's puzzles. This is of the Byron Bay lighthouse

PUZZLE demand has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, so much so that Parri Wieckmann had to start creating her own to service demand on the Northern Rivers.

The result is the Byron Puzzle Company, which uses stunning photographs of Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads taken by local photographers and turns them into puzzles.

Ms Wieckmann said the demand for the puzzles had been amazing.

"My stockist who had the puzzles I was getting had completely sold out, I tried a few other companies and they had all sold out so I decided to do it myself … I actually get them cut in Sydney, all hand cut," she said.

"We had one guy come in yesterday to purchase one for his parent-in-laws in Italy because they used to come over and they can't get over anymore.

"I had another lady … who's great grandfather used to work in the lighthouse so she bought one for her mother as a gift."

The puzzles can also be used as art to adorn walls which has proved popular for customers looking to provide loved ones with a slice of home.

"A lot of the time we get it for people buying gifts for people stuck at home but it seems to be a bit of a fad going on at the moment," Ms Wieckmann said.

"These are a little bit different too, they're art so you can hang them as well once you're finished so I wanted it to be something more than just a normal cardboard puzzle."

Such has been the success of the initial puzzles, Ms Wieckmann plans to expand the range to encompass more of the Northern Rivers.

"I am going to stay within the Northern Rivers to begin with so I've got three more coming out next week and they're all Byron Shire but I'd like to do Mount Warning as well … it's endless and I've had a few requests as well."

To see the puzzles, search Byron Bay Puzzle Co. on Facebook or Instagram.