Putting your best gumboot forward

FASHIONABLE RUBBER: Gumboots are the most popular shoe choice at BluesFest. monkeybusinessimages

RETAILERS are gearing up for the annual Byron Bay Blues Festival gumboot grab.

The traditional Easter wet weather started last week prompting the annual rush of festival-goers to bag a pair of the humble rubber shoes before they get caught out by the normally wet and muddy conditions at this time of year.

Fun coloured gumboots are still an option, you're never too old to have jelly beans on your feet, but gumboots have evolved over time to become more versatile - practical and fashionable.

Eden Country Store in Bangalow Industrial Estate has a monster range of gumboots for men, women and children from the fun colours and patterns to the standard pairs for times in the garden.

Staff said it's been a few years since they've sold out at Easter time, but sales on the boots are normally three times busier at this time of year.

For those looking for a top-of-the-range rubber boot the store stocks the high-quality and stylish Bogs brand.

You can expect to pay up to $100 for a good pair of Bogs but selected stock at Eden is also 25 per cent off at the moment.

Mckenzies Outdoor Disposals in Keen Street, Lismore is also somewhere to look for your wet weather shoe needs - from rainbow, leopard print, floral, fire engine red, glitter to your straightforward brown and blacks.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high chance of showers today, easing tomorrow, with potential showers Saturday. There us a 70 per cent chance of showers again on Sunday and a medium chance of a shower or two on Monday.