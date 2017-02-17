32°
News

Putting North Coast indigenous soccer stars on the map

Claudia Jambor
| 17th Feb 2017 12:05 PM
DRIVEN: Thomas Sines, holding his son Thomas, is well on the way to entering a North Coast team in this year's National Indigenous Football championship.
DRIVEN: Thomas Sines, holding his son Thomas, is well on the way to entering a North Coast team in this year's National Indigenous Football championship. Claudia Jambor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTH Coast indigenous football stars are poised to kick off against Australia's best at the National Indigenous Football Championships in September.

Driving the effort to register a local team is Thomas Sines, who played in the first ever indigenous football competition last year for Sydney squad Eora United.

Mr Sines' strong Northern Rivers football ties have enabled him to secure his own 16-player North Coast United FC team to represent the region.

With two sponsors and money from fundraisers, Mr Sines is well on track to registering his team.

"It feels good, the side I've got are very strong and I think we'll go a long way,” Mr Sines said.

"We are looking to put this area back on the map for soccer.

"It's going to feel good seeing my team play that I started from scratch.”

Deepwater Inn and pub owner, Andrew Osborne is proud to be a major sponsor of the North Coast side.

Mr Osborne has worked with Mr Sines previously on other initiatives and hopes the Inn's support will get the side over the line.

"I thought this was a good way to get the team off the ground,” Mr Osborne said.

But the effort to enter North Coast United stems from a bigger dream for Mr Sines.

As a father of two boys, a seven-year-old 'soccer freak' and baby Thomas, aged five months, Mr Sines envisages the North Coast United multiplying into numerous squads within the Northern Rivers competition.

It is hoped the team can one day integrate into the local comp as Bundjalung United featuring teams from children's sides through to teams in the men's and women's premier divisions.

"It's about bringing people together,” Mr Sines said.

"It'd be good to get a lot of the Aboriginal talent out and shown.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  football national indigenous football championships north coast united fc northern rivers sport soccer sport

Reader calls Lismore Mayor to ‘get his head out of the sand’

Reader calls Lismore Mayor to ‘get his head out of the sand’

READERS have voiced varied responses to Lismore Mayor’ Isaac Smith’s comment over town’s ice problem after it featured in a national TV expose.

'Monumental stuff up': Ballina man victim of telco fail

The NBN will soon be turned on in Eidsvold and Mundubbera. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

Big Bungle by Telstra leaves businessman copping double bills.

Refusal to remove sign cost owner $30,000

Jonson Street, Byron Bay

A business owner's costly decision

EAT THE STREET: Save the date for this year's festival

Lismore Workers Club chef, Alan Boyd, will be cooking up two plates at this year's Eat the Street festival.

Just a few more weeks to wait

Local Partners

EAT THE STREET: Save the date for this year's festival

MORE food stalls and cooking demonstrations at the signature Lismore event.

EXPLAINED: Why your electricity may be cut soon

Around 40 planned electricity outages for Northern Rivers explained

Ten fantastic things to do this week

DRESSED UP: Class and style at the Beyond Venice Masquerade Ball 2016.

Masquerades, rock, electronica, theatre and more

Andy Saunders brings race, family and life into comedy

ON STAGE: Australian comedian Andy Saunders wants to help us all lighten up.

Part of NORPA's Lismore Laughs 2017

Midnight Oil disappoints Northern Rivers fans

The iconic Aussie rock group Midnight Oil

Biggest world tour in 30 years will not reach our stages

Andy Saunders brings race, family and life into comedy

THE show is part of Part of NORPA's Lismore Laughs 2017.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

This Is It! Cottage With Rear Lane Access and Business Zoning

111 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $745,000 to...

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby’s buzzing hub. Set on a sunny 490m2 level block, the property...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $750,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

UNDER OFFER

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 UNDER OFFER

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$1.5m Northern Rivers boutique tourist farm up for sale

The unique Black Sheep Farm near Nimbin is up for sale.

The property hasn't been up for sale since the 80s

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!