Putting North Coast indigenous soccer stars on the map

DRIVEN: Thomas Sines, holding his son Thomas, is well on the way to entering a North Coast team in this year's National Indigenous Football championship.

NORTH Coast indigenous football stars are poised to kick off against Australia's best at the National Indigenous Football Championships in September.

Driving the effort to register a local team is Thomas Sines, who played in the first ever indigenous football competition last year for Sydney squad Eora United.

Mr Sines' strong Northern Rivers football ties have enabled him to secure his own 16-player North Coast United FC team to represent the region.

With two sponsors and money from fundraisers, Mr Sines is well on track to registering his team.

"It feels good, the side I've got are very strong and I think we'll go a long way,” Mr Sines said.

"We are looking to put this area back on the map for soccer.

"It's going to feel good seeing my team play that I started from scratch.”

Deepwater Inn and pub owner, Andrew Osborne is proud to be a major sponsor of the North Coast side.

Mr Osborne has worked with Mr Sines previously on other initiatives and hopes the Inn's support will get the side over the line.

"I thought this was a good way to get the team off the ground,” Mr Osborne said.

But the effort to enter North Coast United stems from a bigger dream for Mr Sines.

As a father of two boys, a seven-year-old 'soccer freak' and baby Thomas, aged five months, Mr Sines envisages the North Coast United multiplying into numerous squads within the Northern Rivers competition.

It is hoped the team can one day integrate into the local comp as Bundjalung United featuring teams from children's sides through to teams in the men's and women's premier divisions.

"It's about bringing people together,” Mr Sines said.

"It'd be good to get a lot of the Aboriginal talent out and shown.”