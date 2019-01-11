Putting back into winning team

EXPERT GUIDANCE: The Manly team after winning the Ballina Under-13 cricket carnival, with coach Michael Slater at right and assistant coach John Jackson at left.

A MANLY team coached by Michael Slater had a convincing 74-run win over Sydney neighbours North Shore in the LJ Hooker Under-13 cricket carnival final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, today.

The former Australian Test opening batsman had his son Jack in the team while long-time Manly coach John Jackson was his assistant.

"Michael has been wonderful for these kids and he's given plenty of his free time for this team,” Jackson said.

"He's contributing a huge amount back to Sydney cricket and he's a big inspiration.”

Manly opening batsman Luke Burgess set the tone by scoring 72 while Jake Hutchings made 48 not out in the middle order to help his side to a decent total of 7-189.

North Shore never really made much impression in the run chase with top-order batsman Dylan Johnson providing the most resistance with 38 before they were bowled out for 105 in 45 overs.

"Luke hadn't been having the best carnival but we gave him one more chance and he paid us back with a tremendous effort,” Jackson said.

"Jake has been consistent not just here but in rep cricket in Sydney this season and has plenty of potential.

"We picked up a few early wickets today and North Shore never really got a roll on.

"There are a few stars in this side but they still play well as a team and we saved our best cricket for the final.”

In other games, Ballina finished the week with a six-wicket win over Hornsby Ku-ring-gai and Hills at Saunders Oval.

Noah Hill was the pick of the bowl-ers, taking 3-12 from five overs, with Hornsby 8-116 after 40 overs.

Ballina batsman Max Ingram top-scored with 36 while the opening bats-men Ra-Koai Smith (26) and Sam Harding (23) also contributed as Ballina responded with 4-118 in just 28 overs.

Elsewhere, Harry Thompson made 60 not out for Lismore in a loss to Tamworth.

It was his second half century of the carnival, having scored 59 against Brisbane North on Tuesday.

He was also the only Lismore bats-man to reach double figures yesterday when they reached 9-122 after 40 overs.

Tamworth opening batsman Nicholas Bukovac scored 36 not out and Chris Fox 34 in the nine-wicket win.