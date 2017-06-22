PUTRID MESS: Carcass' among flood debris blocking river

The bodies of a cow and kangaroo have washed up at Simes Bridge, Lismore, following the recent flood.

UPDATE 11am: LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith said the council would be cleaning up the mess in the river today.

"We will need heavy machinery and we will at least get the process started today, but we don't know how big of a job it is or how long it will take."

"At this stage there is no need for extra assistance."

Cr Smith said the council were still trying to work out who's responsibility it is.

"Nothing was being done about it so we decided to step in. At this stage we don't know who has responsibility whether it be RMA, DPI or Local Land services."

He said the council had "no control over waterways" but it was unfair to subject the community to it any longer.

THURSDAY 10am: A COW and a kangaroo carcass have been stinking up the Wilson's River this past week.

Susan Osborne said she was on her way back from work when she noticed the retched smell, which was coming from the two carcass' among flood debris in Wilson's River near Simes Bridge.

Ms Osborne said she called Rous Water about the mess who informed her it was Lismore council's responsibility.

Lismore Council advised her they would deal with the issue immediately, but this morning the two carcass' are still there.

"By the time anyone gets to it, it will explode it's so bloated," Ms Osborne said.

"It reeks. Kids walk past there daily walking to school."

"It's a health hazard," she said.

Earlier this week, another man, who didn't want to be named, said he spotted a dead cow rotting among the debris while driving over the bridge.

He said "it's not a good look" for Lismore and called on the council to clean up the mess.