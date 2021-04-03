Putin declared sexiest man

In a surprise to absolutely nobody, the longtime leader of the Russian Federation has also been elected the nation’s sexiest man.

And they say Russia doesn't rig elections.

When asked who the most handsome man in their country was, 18 per cent of Russia's men and 17 per cent of its women allegedly thought of their bare-breasted, horseback-riding, scandal-immune leader, Vladimir Putin.

The highly suspect and mildly terrifying poll by job board site Superjob.ru surveyed 2,000 Russians and determined that the 68-year-old bachelor is the sexiest man in the country, the Moscow Times reported.

The poll was published April 2 - not April 1.

And coincidentally, the "open-ended" survey, which was conducted in person, was published after Putin was granted permission by lawmakers to run for president until 2036.

No word yet on what happened to the 82 per cent of men and 83 per cent of women who didn't vote for Putin in the poll. However, it should be noted that 19 per cent of men named themselves as Russia's most handsome man. And 18 per cent of women said there does not exist a single handsome man in all the land, according to the Times.

The macho head honcho certainly has the confidence to pull off his new title.

Last month, he was photographed smirking in sheepskin during a recent Siberia vacation - days after President Biden referred to him as a "killer." The Kremlin, which regularly hypes the leader's outdoorsy appeal, also released thirst-trap snaps of Putin driving an all-terrain vehicle and enjoying a meal with his defense minister, Sergey Shoigu. Putin later wished Biden "good health."

And if money's got anything to do with it, well, he does have that going for him. Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny alleged in a new viral video that Putin owns an opulent, billion-dollar palace that was built with fraudulently obtained funds, according to reports.

Putin enjoys the outdoors with his guns out and rod waving in the brisk Russian wind.