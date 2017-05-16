Put the pedal down on rail trail: OPINION

ON the 13th anniversary of the last train rolling into Lismore I'd like to re-launch our campaign to have the disused Murwillumbah to Casino rail corridor used as a rail trail.

I know that is going to upset some passionate 'rail' people.

But it's been 13 long years, and no arm of government is even talking about bringing back a commuter service, with the notable exception of Byron Shire Council.

WATCH: Special report by Hamish Broome on 'The Last Train'

If it is done right, and the right protections put in place to preserve the rail corridor, then a rail trail could be a way of having this scenic corridor opened up to tourists again.

It could even be a temporary, stop-gap measure, if and when any future government takes the bold and expensive step of renewing a rail service to the region.

Nostalgia about trains should also not be a reason for people to torpedo plans for a rail trail.

Yes, it may involve ripping up tracks in some areas, or covering them over, but if a rail service was to be reinstated after more than a decade those tracks would need to be upgraded to modern standards.

It also seems with support for the inland rail and even the distant prospect of a very fast train using a different rail corridor then it's time to abandon any thought of the line between Casino and Murwillumbah being resurrected.

Some councils are pushing ahead with the rail trail proposal anyway.

It could lead to short sections being opened up instead of the full corridor.

But at least it would open up this rotting infrastructure asset.