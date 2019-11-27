‘Put on the rack’: Fergie steps in

Friends of Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have demanded the BBC put Virginia Giuffre - "on the rack" in her upcoming Panorama interview.

The Duchess of York has urged the broadcaster to "drill" Ms Giuffre and subject her to the same level of scrutiny as her ex-husband in his car-crash BBC Newsnight interview.

Ms Giuffre has accused the Duke of York of having sex with her on three occasions when she was aged 17 and alleged she was trafficked as a sex slave by Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew has denied the claims and said he has no recollection of meeting Mrs Giuffre, claiming he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking on the night in question.

Prince Andrew said it was not "becoming of a member of the Royal Family" to remain friends with Jeffery Epstein. Picture: BBC

The 36-year-old is now being interviewed for the network's Panorama program, which will air on Monday evening (local time).

The Duke of York also said he "let the side down" by staying at his home. Picture: BBC

Friends of the Duchess of York, 60, told The Daily Telegraph: "She (Virginia Giuffre) should be properly cross examined on all the evidence that doesn't stack up. She should be put on the rack.

"The BBC cannot drill him as they did and just believe her when there are lots of inconsistencies."

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is standing by her ex-husband. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The friend of the Duchess said the BBC should also ask Epstein's accuser how much money she has received for a photo showing Prince Andrew with his arm draped around her at the London home of Epstein's British socialite girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The friend said they thought the photograph had been sold for almost £150,000 (AUS$283,900).

Ms Giuffre is understood to have given the original photograph to the FBI and is co-operating with its inquiry into Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

She claimed in a 2015 civil lawsuit she had sex with Prince Andrew three times. However the claims were later ruled "immaterial" to the central claim of the suit.

Ms Giuffre was paid an undisclosed sum when the case was settled out of court in 2017.

Buckingham Palace has said the allegations are "false and without any foundation", adding "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors" by the Duke was "categorically untrue".

Ms Giuffre says she was forced to sleep with the Duke three times. Picture: 60 Minutes

Prince Andrew was stripped of his £249,000 (AUS$471,436) sovereign grant after stepping down from his royal duties on Wednesday.

It came after he told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, but the fallout had damaged his mental health.

He admitted that he was being "too honourable" by staying with the convicted sex offender in the US and insisted it was simply "convenient" for him.

The Duke failed to express any sympathy for the victims of Epstein, who was found dead in jail in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Buckingham Palace said on Sunday that Prince Andrew would be standing back from all his patronages as the fallout from the disastrous interview continued.

Meanwhile Scotland Yard is under pressure to explain why it failed to carry out a full investigation into allegations Ms Giuffre had been trafficked to the UK to have sex with the Duke.

QUEEN PUTS ON BRAVE FACE

On Tuesday, the Queen put on a brave face as she opened the Royal Philatelic Society's new building in London.

She is said to be "aggrieved" by claims she approved her son's disastrous interview, but a source told The Sunday Times she was "privately supportive" of her favourite son.

The monarch today viewed a portrait of herself during a tour of the Royal Philatelic Society's new building in the City of London.

She smiled mischievously as she exited the room full of members, saying loudly: "You're all terribly silent, aren't you?" prompting roars of laughter.

She was pictured yesterday being driven out of Windsor Castle after spending the weekend there.

Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice was also pictured with her fiancee leaving the royal getaway.

She was pictured smiling as she visited Buckingham Palace last week. Picture: BBC