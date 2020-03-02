‘Pushed their way in’: Frightening break-in at G’bah

BREAK AND ENTER: Early on Monday morning two men ushed their way into a residence on Senset Drive Goonellabah. Photo: Trevor Veale

POLICE are on the hunt for two offenders after an aggravated break-in at Goonellabah in the early hours of Monday morning.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Victoria Turner said officers attended a property after a report of an aggravated break and enter incident on Sunset Dive, Goonellabah, around 1.30am today.

“Around 1.30am two men pushed their way into the home through a door and allegedly assaulted a couple of people who were in the house,” she said.

“The two male offenders are still outstanding.”

Acting Insp Turner said at this stage, nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Police enquiries are continuing, she said.

If anyone has any information they should call Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.