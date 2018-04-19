Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
Crime

Pushbike rider leads police on dangerous foot chase in CBD

19th Apr 2018 8:09 AM

POLICE became involved in a foot pursuit with a man on a bicycle through Lismore CBD yesterday.

Police from the Richmond TAG allege at 2pm on Wednesday they saw an 18 year old Goonellabah man riding a pushbike in the Lismore CBD who was wanted for a breach of bail.

Police directed the 18-year-old to stop but he refused to do so. The man rode in a dangerous manner along Magellan Street, Carrington Street and through an arcade. He narrowly avoided colliding with several people.

Police chased him on foot and caught up to him on Keen Street outside Centro, where he was placed under arrest. During a search a pair of medical scissors was found in his underpants.

The 18-year-old was charged with resisting police, having goods in custody, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension, riding a bicycle on footpath, riding bicycle furiously and breach of bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #LismoreCrime

breach of bail lismore cbd northern rivers crime pushbike chase
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    North Coast's famous beaches need a facelift

    North Coast's famous beaches need a facelift

    Council News THE most popular beaches on the North Coast have been identified as undergoing long-term coastal recession.

    • 19th Apr 2018 8:46 AM
    Police confirm road worker killed

    Police confirm road worker killed

    News The Bruxner Highway has reopened to traffic

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    Upgrade secures town's status as Beef Capital of Australia

    Upgrade secures town's status as Beef Capital of Australia

    Business $10million facility "good news” for 1200 workers

    • 19th Apr 2018 7:43 AM

    Local Partners