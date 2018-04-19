Pushbike rider leads police on dangerous foot chase in CBD

POLICE became involved in a foot pursuit with a man on a bicycle through Lismore CBD yesterday.

Police from the Richmond TAG allege at 2pm on Wednesday they saw an 18 year old Goonellabah man riding a pushbike in the Lismore CBD who was wanted for a breach of bail.

Police directed the 18-year-old to stop but he refused to do so. The man rode in a dangerous manner along Magellan Street, Carrington Street and through an arcade. He narrowly avoided colliding with several people.

Police chased him on foot and caught up to him on Keen Street outside Centro, where he was placed under arrest. During a search a pair of medical scissors was found in his underpants.

The 18-year-old was charged with resisting police, having goods in custody, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension, riding a bicycle on footpath, riding bicycle furiously and breach of bail.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #LismoreCrime