Push to replace 'inadequate' emergency service base

It's now been 10 years since the Ballina State Emergency Service unit began lobbying for a new headquarters to replace the current one (pictured). Graham Broadhead

BALLINA'S SES has welcomed a push for the council to increase efforts to find funding for a new base.

Ballina Shire Councillor Sharon Cadwallader has lodged a notice of motion before tomorrow's meeting that the council further engage with state and federal representatives to make construction of a new SES base in Ballina possible.

Ballina's State Emergency Service unit commander, Gerry Burnage, said he was hopeful the motion would receive support.

He said they'd been pushing to replace the current hub on Angels Beach Drive for about a decade.

"It's such a growing shire and it's not purpose built ... it's so outgrown,” Mr Burnage said.

"We haven't got training facilities, we haven't got proper facilities for members, or even to house our machinery properly.

"As the shire grows we will require more vehicles and we've got nowhere to put them.”

He said there were some alternate sites on their radar, but stressed a new base would need to be central to Ballina.

Their current building has a leaking roof which Mr Burnage said was too loud when it rained. He said the space was sweltering in the summer and "very cold” during winter.

It's also too constricted to properly house their training, he said.

Cr Cadwallader said she was concerned the SES resources in the region were "stretched to their armpits”.

"We don't know when the services of the SES will be brought into the spotlight, in a natural disaster,” she said.

"We don't know when the pressures are really going to be put on. It's an unknown.

"We don't know when that need's going to arrive.”

She said their current base was "inadequate”.

"It's just really really substandard,” she said.

"We need a proper amount of money to get this to happen.

"You can only have so many sausage sizzles.”

Councillors will consider the matter before their ordinary meeting tomorrow.