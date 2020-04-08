Push to reopen pubs, restaurants by May 1

Australia's coronavirus curve continues to flatten, a trend that could see NSW relax its lockdown in just a few weeks.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was treading carefully around getting people's hopes up but also admitted the state's coronavirus trends were looking good.

The Daily Telegraph reports NSW's ministers are hoping some restrictions on restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms could be relaxed as early as May 1 to help small businesses - as long as locals can adhere to social distancing.

"We know that the restrictions are having an effect. But it takes us a couple of weeks to get the data through and for the health experts to be able to advise us," she said.

"So I don't want to raise expectations, but at the same time, there could be a chance, if the health experts deem it appropriate for us, to look at some relaxations."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media. Picture: Joel Carrett

NSW brought in strict social restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus last month, ordering all non-essential businesses to close and capping the number of people at social gatherings.

Ms Berejiklian said this morning the restrictions would be reviewed monthly.

"At this stage, the restrictions are having a positive impact on the number. Not just on new cases but also on us being able to contact existing cases and making sure that people are isolated," Ms Berejiklian said.

"But if the advice in a couple of weeks is that there might be a couple of aspects that we can tweak to provide relief to our citizens, well then, we'll take that advice.

"But that comes with risk. And I need to be very upfront about at that. Every time you relax a restriction, more people will get sick. More people will die. And it's a horrible situation to be in, but they're the choices and we need to be upfront about that but can I please ask everybody to stick to the rules.

"Everybody is doing so well. I know it's hard. All of us are in this. We all know how hard it is and what impact it's having on all of us and our loved ones. But it is having a positive effect. We have managed to contain the spread, and we have managed to ensure that those people who do have the disease are isolated and stay isolated.

"But if at any stage in the next few weeks, if the health experts give us advice to say that there's an opportunity to relax any part of the existing restrictions, we will take that advice."