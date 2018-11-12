Push to boot extremist refugees from Australia

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali slipped through the cracks despite being on a watch list.

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali slipped through the cracks despite being on a watch list.

Victorian premier Dan Andrews has backed the federal government in a tough-line approach to boot out ­extremists threatening lives.

A new debate over citizenship has erupted in the wake of the actions of Somali-born Islamic terrorist Hassan Khalif Shire Ali during the Bourke St attack on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Sunday left the way open to toughening up rules to allow the government to more easily deport residents before they become ­citizens.

"I've been very open about the cancellation of visas, the numbers have ramped up, because there are some people who should not go on to become Australian citizens,'' he said.

Police in Bourke St after the terrorist attack. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"The law applies differently, ­obviously, to someone who has ­Australian citizenship, by conferral or births, as opposed to someone here on a temporary status because they are the holder of a particular visa category."

When asked by the Herald Sun, Mr Andrews said on Sunday: ­"Deportation and the cancellation of visas are matters for the Commonwealth government, but we certainly support this action being taken against extremists and those who wish to do us harm."

Shire Ali's passport was cancelled in 2015 over fears he planned to visit Syria. ASIO was also tracking his movements, concerned about his behaviour and associations.

Federal and state governments and agencies are now expected to consider bolstering early inter­vention and deradicalisation programs in the wake of the attack, in which city restaurant legend Sisto Malaspina was killed.

Police continued their investigation into the horror that shook Victoria on Friday.

Investigators are using the city's CCTV network to trace the killer's approach to the city.

A deserted Melbourne CBD after the incident. Picture: Ian Currie

Shire Ali's phone records will also be examined to see who he had been in contact with and if there were any other threats outstanding.

Mr Dutton said parliament also needed to pass the Morrison government's encryption laws to give law enforcement agencies a better chance of thwarting terror attacks.

Mr Dutton on Sunday warned it was "impossible" for authorities to catch every single terrorist without the help of tip-offs, especially when someone grabs "a knife from a kitchen drawer" and "a couple of gas bottles from a service station, or from Bunnings".

"That is why it is important for people to provide information as soon as possible so that we can try to stop any of these attacks taking place," Mr Dutton said.

With ASIO now having "400-plus" active investigations and persons of interest, Mr Dutton said police needed the help of Aussies to prevent attacks - particularly when attackers were acting alone. He urged all Australians, but "particularly the Islamic community", to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

Sisto Malaspina was killed in the horrific incident. Picture: David Crosling

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also locked in a war of words with Australian Muslim leaders over his remarks singling out radical Islam in the wake of the attack.

Australian Muslim leaders have united to condemn Friday's terror attack, calling the incident a "national tragedy".

But Islamic leaders have slammed Mr Morrison for his comments at the weekend, accusing him of using the incident "for political gain".

At a press conference on Saturday, the PM said he could not speak about Friday's attack without naming the threat of "radical, violent, extremist Islam" behind it.

The Australian National Imams Council said on Sunday: "It is extremely disappointing in such difficult times and during a national tragedy, when Australians of all faiths and backgrounds should be called upon to unite and stand together against any form of extremism and violence, to see our nation's leader politicising this incident and using it for political gain."

HOW DID TERRORIST SLIP THROUGH CRACKS?

The Bourke St terrorist slipped through the cracks of spy agencies, despite his movements and electronic device use being monitored.

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali was one of more than 400 "persons of interest" being monitored by ASIO after he was investigated for his ­association with other individuals linked to terrorism.

It can be revealed the ­Somalia-born Shire Ali was the subject of electronic monitoring in the wake of his passport being cancelled in 2015 over fears he planned to travel to Syria.

The Herald Sun understands Shire Ali was monitored on his phone, email and social media after he caught the attention of police and intelligence agencies in 2015.

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali slipped through the cracks despite being on a watch list.

It remains unclear if the high-level electronic monitoring continued until Friday's attack, but a source said Shire Ali had shown no signs of the level of radicalisation that would have justified ­ongoing surveillance.

"The level of resourcing just to monitor one of these guys is immense.

"If someone is not raising red flags through their electronic ­activities, it is unlikely they are going to be watched as closely," a source said.

Melbourne continued to mourn city icon Sisto Malaspina, of Pellegrini's Espresso Bar, who had gone to help after Shire Ali's vehicle caught fire before the attack.

As two other victims ­recover after being injured in the knife attack, police stepped up the hunt for clues.

Police will also use CCTV cameras around the city to map Shire Ali's journey into the CBD and see if he had been scoping out the area.

Police sources have told the Herald Sun there were no reports of alarming behaviour, such as erratic driving, before the incident.

Police will use CCTV to track the attacker’s journey to the city. Picture: Nick Weeks

Shire Ali was known to police and smoked drugs ­including cannabis, but his ­offences were considered lower level.

Mobile phone footage shot by bystanders will also prove vital.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton defended police and intelligence services when asked why it ­appeared Shire Ali wasn't being monitored.

"Where there is not (that information), where someone makes a spur-of-the-moment decision - under the influence of drugs or ­alcohol - the police can't contemplate every circumstance," Mr Dutton said.

"Police did not have ­intelligence in relation to this person that he was about to commit an act."

anthony.galloway@news.com.au