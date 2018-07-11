Push to deliver $8 million flood plan for Lismore

A new campaign has been launched to in a bid to get the NSW Government to fund a flood plan for Lismore.

A NEW campaign has been launched this morning, calling on the NSW Government to commit more than $8 million to the first stage of a flood mitigation plan.

The plan - which was developed by Lismore City Council and Rous County Council - would see the excavation of a channel near Lismore airport to divert flood water from Leycester Creek, allowing it to spread across the floodplain in South Lismore.

Nationals candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin, has launched a petition asking the government to deliver the plan.

"We need to restore confidence to residents and business operators and show them they have a future in this community,” he said.

"The first stage of this flood mitigation plan is shovel ready and has the support of the Floodplain Risk Management Committee.”

Mr Curtin said flood safety should not become a "political football”, and instead called on the government to "take action now”.