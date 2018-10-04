Push for permanent firefighters in Ballina

CALL FOR PERMANENT FIRIES: NSW Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Guy Zangari (right) with Labor candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh (centre) and Ballina's deputy mayor, Cr Nathan Willis, discuss calls for permanent firefighters to be stationed at Ballina.

THE NSW Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Guy Zangari, was at Ballina fire station yesterday as part of a talking tour with a view to developing a Labor policy on permanent firefighters for Ballina.

He said at the moment "discussions" were happening, with a view to releasing a policy down the track.

But he did say Ballina, with the motorway and future residential development to add to the growing population, needed to "future proof" itself with permanent firefighters.

He said while the current retained firefighters did a great job, they also had their other work commitments, so permanent firefighters could provide improved response times in emergencies.

Ballina Shire's deputy mayor, Cr Nathan Willis, has been pushing for permanent firefighters in Ballina since since his election at the last council elections, and has gained support in that time from fellow councillors.

He said he would like to see a "special roster" of permanent firefighters on duty at Ballina during the day, with the retained firefighters, who currently serve Ballina, to take over duties at night.

"This isn't about replacing retained firefighters," he said.

He didn't have data on the number of incidents in Ballina to back up his call for permanent firefighters, but echoed Mr Zangari's comment that the town needed "future-proofing" as the population grows.

He did say he knew of some permanent firefighters who lived in the local area, and utilised the Ballina airport to travel to Sydney where they are stationed for their shifts.

But he said his push for permanent firefighters was about "safety for the community", rather than giving people in those situations a job closer to home.

He said having a "special roster" with a mix of permanent and retained firies would add $1.5 million to the local economy through wages, but couldn't say how many firefighters that equated to.

Labor candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh, argued that Ballina's population was set to pass that of Lismore's by the end of the year, and Lismore had permanent firefighters, but Ballina didn't.

However, a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said FRNSW "continues to review the operational requirements of Ballina Fire Station to ensure the local community's needs are met as the area grows."

"Ballina and its surrounding areas are currently well-protected 24/7 by retained firefighters at Ballina and Alstonville Fire Stations, along with the NSW Rural Fire Service," the spokesperson said.

"FRNSW considers a number of factors when rating a station's staffing capacity, including -- but not limited to -- population growth, socio economics, transient population, property density, infrastructure and the number of hazards in the area.

"Under the current rating, the retained staffing structure at Ballina Fire Station is sufficient to meet the community's needs."