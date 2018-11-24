Push for greater height, double amount of homes in CBD

Computer generated images show how the SunCentral Maroochydore CBD project might look when constructed.

SUNSHINE Coast Council wants to double the number of homes in the Maroochydore CBD and raise building heights to 100m in a major intensification of the landmark project.

The council says it has applied to the State Government for the changes to assist it in meeting urban consolidation targets set in last year's South East Queensland Regional Plan.

Proposed height increases include raising buildings within a 25m limit area to 33m.

Other maximum height changes include raising a 66m limit to 80m and a 83.5m limit to 100m.

The council has not sought to alter designation for one building to have no set height limit.

Residential dwellings would jump from 2000 to 4000 under the proposal.

Public feedback is being sought on the move.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said an additional 191,600 people were expected to call the Sunshine Coast home by 2041.

"This growth brings with it many exciting opportunities, like creating better connected communities and providing more housing choices," Mr Dick said.

"To ensure we maximise this potential for future generations, we need to appropriately allocate land in the Sunshine Coast region, and I commend Sunshine Coast Regional Council for looking at ways to accommodate new growth in the area."

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said the CBD was ideally placed to accommodate some of the forecast growth.

"City centres are key activation points and increasingly are the ideal place for people to live, work and recreate," Cr Jamieson said.

"Our Maroochydore City Centre should be no different to other city centres in this regard."

He said momentum and awareness of the city centre was growing and the proposed intensification would help that continue.

"This is a major project for the community and will help shape the Sunshine Coast as Australia's leading healthy, smart and creative region - for today and for future generations."

Mr Dick said the government and the council had also committed to a pilot infrastructure coordination plan for the broader region.

"This will see state and local government working together on infrastructure priorities aligned with land use planning and local and regional priorities to support growth on the Sunshine Coast," Mr Dick said.

In addition, the council has proposed a strategic land partnership with the State Government

Mr Dick said Economic Development Queensland was working on a request from the council to form a joint project team to boost employment and unlock local economic opportunities.

Submissions on the council's CBD intensification plans can be made until January 14 next year.

A public information session will be held from 6pm-8pm on December 5 at the SunCentral offices in Golf Street, Maroochydore.

For more information or to make a submission visit haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/mcc-pda.