Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed

More Stories

family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    Avocado growers ripped off by dishonesty at roadside stall

    premium_icon Avocado growers ripped off by dishonesty at roadside stall

    News THE situation got so out of hand, the farmers decided to close down their much-loved stall.

    Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

    premium_icon Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

    Crime The woman appeared in Casino Local Court for sentencing

    Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    premium_icon Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    Education "It was such a shock I thought I would drop dead"

    'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    Sport "We would have been 500-1 (odds) at the start of the season"