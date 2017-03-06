Pursuit: Two cars rammed by violent driver in Lismore

A VICTORIAN man will appear at court today after allegedly ramming two vehicles, including a police car, and triggering a pursuit in Lismore.

About 9.30pm on Sunday, a security guard attended Lismore Lake to secure the car park when his vehicle was rammed twice by a Nissan Navara.

The security guard was not injured and police were called to the scene.

When police arrived at Lismore Lake, their car was also rammed and additional police resources were called.

The man, 42, then led police on a pursuit through Lismore with road spikes deployed by police.

The pursuit ended with the driver allegedly threatening police with a knife when he drove down a dead-end street.

He was then arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with use offensive weapon to commit indictable offence, use offensive weapon to hinder investigation, use offensive weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law), resist police and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.