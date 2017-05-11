PURSUIT: Driver allegedly on ice refuses to stop for police

A MAN has been charged with numerous offences after he all failed to stop for police whilst allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that at 4.15am on Wednesday morning they attempted to stop a car in Rous Road, Goonellabah, for a breath test, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The car refused to stop and was eventually cornered in Carlton Avenue.

The driver, a 27-year-old Lismore man, tried to walk away from the car but was detained, snr const Henderson said.

He gave police a false name, and when his real identity was found it police learned that he was a disqualified driver.

He then provided a positive drug detection for 'ice'.

He has been charged with drive whilst disqualified 2nd-offence, driver state false name and not stop vehicle, snr const Henderson said.

A further charge may be laid in when the results of his drug analysis are known.