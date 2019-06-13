Pursuit accused thought he was fleeing 'something dastardly'

A Northern Rivers man remains in custody accused of stealing a motorbike and fleeing police at high speeds.

A Northern Rivers man remains in custody accused of stealing a motorbike and fleeing police at high speeds. TREVOR VEALE

A MAN accused of stealing a dirk bike then fleeing from police has claimed his intentions were innocent.

Rhys Neil Woodward, 27, appeared slightly dishevelled when he was brought to the dock of Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Drake man has been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal, engaging in a police pursuit, driving furiously, recklessly or in a speed or manner dangerous and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

Mr Trembath lodged not guilty guilty pleas to the first two charges, and guilty pleas to the reckless driving and speeding charges.

Police will allege Mr Woodward and another man attended a Corndale property about 5.30pm on Saturday before taking a dirt bike from a shed, packing it into their ute and leaving.

Police were alerted and saw the vehicle at Irvington about 20 minutes later.

A pursuit began, but was ended as the car entered Casino at high speeds.

Police re-engaged and the ute stopped at Sextonville, where the men were arrested.

In applying for bail, Mr Trembath said his client said he'd been told, by his co-accused, they had permission to take a motorbike.

He said Mr Woodward claimed the residents followed him and proceeded to ram his vehicle after they left the property.

"He assumed ... that something dastardly had happened and these people were out to ... attack him in some way,” Mr Trembath said.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail on the basis there was an "unacceptable risk” to the community.

He said the defendant's account of the incident "reads like a fairytale” and said members of the community were "put at risk”.

The court heard the vehicle reached speeds of 134km/h in a 100 zone, 140km/h in an 80 zone and most significantly, 120km/h in a 50 zone on the streets of Casino.

The court heard Mr Woodward was already on bail for a break-and-enter allegation and Magistrate David Heilpern said it would have assisted the defendant's bail application if he had pulled over earlier.

"If it was all innocent, they could have just pulled over as soon as the police got involved,” he said.

"There are real risks to the community.

"Imagine the community outrage if he was released and someone got killed on the road as a result of his driving.”

Mr Heilpern refused bail and adjourned the matter to July 29.

Mr Woodward's co-accused, also 27, was charged with entering a dwelling with intent and entering enclosed lands and was granted bail to face Casino Local Court later this month.