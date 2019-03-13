Pursuit accused secures bail to attend drug rehab

Police make an arrest after a high speed car chase that ended in Gainsborough Way, Goonellabah.

SECURING a place in rehab has helped a man charged over a dramatic police pursuit to be granted bail.

Charlie Mancktelow, 20, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Monday.

The Queensland man stands charged along with a teen boy over an alleged armed break-in at a home in Bungawalbin, south-east of Casino, and a pursuit on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater in a stolen Toyota Yaris on February 13.

The Yaris came to a stop on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah, after road spikes were deployed.

Mr Mancktelow was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, two counts of police pursuit, driving a stolen vehicle, possessing property stolen outside NSW, driver never licensed, negligent driving, driving with an unrestrained passenger, entering enclosed land and possessing a prohibited drug.

The teen - who will return to court later this month - was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, being carried in a stolen vehicle, entering enclosed lands and possessing a prohibited drug.

Solicitor Matthew Bogunovich told the court his client had, since last month being refused bail, been offered a place in a residential rehabilitation facility in Brisbane.

Mr Bogunovich conceded the alleged pursuit was "at the upper end of objective seriousness”.

But he reiterated a comment made in a previous court appearance: that Mr Mancktelow was alleged to have only "accessorial liability” in the home invasion.

Mr Bogunovich said there was a dispute as to his client's "awareness of what the co-offender was doing” inside the home.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing concerns the accused may fail to appear or commit further offences.

The court heard Mr Mancktelow could face up to 14 years' prison, if convicted of his charges.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the prosecution case for the break-in charge against Mr Mancktelow was "not strong” on the information before him.

"The defendant has had, and continues to have, a significant drug problem,” he said.

"On the other hand, he had significant family support.

"He has a place in a residential rehabilitation unit.”

He acknowledged the prosecution's concerns, but granted Mr Mancktelow bail to attend the rehab facility.

He adjourned the matter to April 16.