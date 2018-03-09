PURSUIT: 19-year-old arrested after 70km chase

NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Update 1.28pm: A MAN is expected to be charged after a 70km police pursuit on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said a 19-year-old man from Mango Hill, north of Brisbane, had been arrested after the pursuit, which began in Ballina and ended in Casino this morning.

Snr Cnst Henderson said police had not yet charged the man in relation to the incident.

More details to come.

Original story 11.03am: POLICE have pursued a car for almost 70km across the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Police District officers began pursuing the vehicle near Ballina earlier this morning.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the pursuit ended a short time ago in Casino.

More details to come.