Purple Week a ‘success’ ahead of relay

GO PURPLE: Lismore's Big W got into the spirit of Purple Week, ahead of the Lismore and Villages Relay for Life next month. Photo: Marie Cook

GO PURPLE: Lismore's Big W got into the spirit of Purple Week, ahead of the Lismore and Villages Relay for Life next month. Photo: Marie Cook

ORGANISERS have announced the inaugural Purple Week was an “incredible success” with more than 60 local businesses getting on board the festivities to raise awareness for the upcoming Relay For Life on March 28-29 at the Southern Cross University Campus in Lismore.

Purple Week saw many stores dress their shopfront purple last week, all in the name of cancer, ranging from Lismore’s CBD, to the Lismore Square, Goonellabah and beyond.

Community relations co-ordinator Erin Turnbull it was “wonderful to see how many businesses supported the cause this past week”.

“We are so grateful for the efforts put toward purple decorations and the awareness that has been spread about Relay For Life,” she said.

The Lismore and Villages Relay For Life committee paraded the streets thanking businesses for their support and snapping photos along the way.

Chairwoman Leanne Thompson said awarding the ‘Best Dressed Store’ was “extremely difficult, as all the stores looked incredible and we really appreciate the efforts of everyone involved”.

This year’s winners were The Boys Hair & Makeup in the Lismore CBD and Makoda Boutique in the Lismore Square.

With the countdown on to the biennial event, organisers said the event is set to be big, with food trucks, live music and activities for all ages at all hours.

To register your team, contact Erin Turnbull at Cancer Council NSW on 6639 1300 or visit www.cancercouncil.org.au/lismorerelay.