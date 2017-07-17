22°
Pure bred dwarf bunny stolen from pet store

17th Jul 2017 12:21 PM
A pure bred grey male Netherlands dwarf rabbit was stolen from a pet store in Ballina on July 13.
POLICE are searching for two teenage girls who may be able to provide information about the theft of a rabbit at Ballina.

On July 13 a pure bred grey male Netherlands dwarf rabbit was stolen from a pet store in Ballina, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Two females described as Caucasian and about 13-years-old were seen acting suspiciously near the bunny just before it went missing, snr const Henderson said.

"Hopefully these offenders are living on burrowed time; if you know where the bunny is please contact Ballina Police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000,” snr const Henderson said.

Police reference is E64840703.

Lismore Northern Star
