A screenshot from a puppy scam targeting Northern Rivers residents.
A screenshot from a puppy scam targeting Northern Rivers residents. Richmond Police District
Crime

Puppy scam: Don't fall for this adorable photo

29th Aug 2018 2:55 PM

GOT your eye on a puppy advertised online?

Richmond Police District's senior constable David Henderson has warned people to be careful after a puppy scam reappeared on Facebook.

"This scam involves a stranger offering a free adorable puppy at a very low price,” he said.

"The seller will not be able to speak on the phone and will say they need $600 for postage, $400 for shots, $1000 for insurance, and so on.

"Once payment is made the puppy and money visit without a trace.”

Sen Cnst Henderson said the scam was nothing new, but a local resident had recently been targeted,

Scam Watch has urged people to be cautious.

"If the advertised price of a pedigree puppy looks too good to be true, it probably is,” Scam Watch said on their website.

"Don't trust the legitimacy of an ad just because it appears in a reputable newspaper or online classifieds website - scammers often use these.

"Avoid any arrangement with a stranger that asks for upfront payment via money order or wire transfer - it's rare to recover money sent this way.

"Search online using the exact wording in the ad; many well-known scams can be found this way.

"If you are in doubt, seek advice from someone in the industry such as a reputable breeders association, vet or local pet shop.”

Lismore Northern Star

