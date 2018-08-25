Menu
SPEED RACER: Red Racing Hood is a new take on a classic fairytale by Terrapin Puppet Theatre.
Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

Javier Encalada
by
25th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
IN Red Racing Hood, Terrapin Puppet Theatre reimagines everyone's favourite characters from the famous fairytale into the small town of Grinalong.

When the new mayor announces the return of the local motor race, the Grinalong Classic, the whole town is excited.

But the race will go through Tangled Woods, where a giant wolf is rumoured to live.

With everything she knows and loves at stake, Red must convince her mechanically savvy Gran to let her compete and overcome her own fears in the process.

The story is inventively brought to life using slot car racing, with cameras situated around the circuit magnifying the action live on-screen, putting the audience in the driving seat as they follow Red on her adventure.

Featuring a high-energy soundtrack and the puppetry that has made Terrapin famous across the globe, Red Racing Hood is not to be missed.

Terrapin makes contemporary puppetry for young audiences, touring nationally and internationally.

On Friday, August 31, the cast will conduct a fun workshop at the Macadamia Castle for pass-holders and local schools featuring games, storytelling, improvisation and acting.

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday, August 31, 6pm and Saturday, September 1, 11am. For details and bookings visit norpa.org.au.

    Local Partners