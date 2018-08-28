Punters told to be patient for My Dream Lover

MY DREAM Lover, a close relation to Melbourne Cup winner Shocking, will be worth the wait for punters patient enough to hold fire until the last race at Lismore today.

The former Victorian has turned his career around since relocating to the Gold Coast stables of Toby Edmonds.

My Dream Lover didn't get warm in his two starts down south, finishing last on debut at Mornington on December 27 before another lacklustre performance at Ballarat at $51 soon after.

The chestnut son of Excelebration put the writing on the wall for a much-improved run when clocking in third in a Gold Coast trial on July 10.

My Dream Lover landed some big bets when a narrow winner of a 1300m maiden at the Gold Coast firming from $4.20 into $3.30.

Ryan Maloney has the ride again today in the Laser Plumbing & Electrical Class 1 Handicap (1400m), the last leg of the Lismore quaddie.

"The horse is going well and he has improved again so he'll be in the finish,” Edmonds said.

"I would say he would the best of my runners at Lismore today.”

Edmonds, whose last 16 runners include five individual winners, saddles-up one of the day's most interesting runners in the opener - a horse with the unfortunate name of Capitulate.

The three-year-old has two runs for Clarry Conners, the first of them when clocking in fifth at Gosford at odds of $61.

Capitulate was last seen in NSW finishing last at Randwick on December 16 in the $500,000 Inglis Nursery.

"I think that was all a bit quick for him,” Edmonds said.

"He has trialled up nicely and is a horse that is probably going to get out to a mile in time so (today) is a just a nice kick-off run for him.”

Capitulate, a son of Saturday's San Domenico Stakes winner Graff's sire Star Witness, has drawn ideally in barrier three at a venue where it often pays to be on-pace.

The same cannot be said for Capitulate's stablemate Turmoil who drew gate nine on debut in the Kosciuszko Oct 13th Maiden Handicap (1100m).

Not only does Turmoil race in the same colours as Capitulate, she is also a daughter of Widden Stud resident sire Star Witness.

Turmoil has trialled five times dating back to October 9 last year, finishing in the placings at two of them.

"She has trialled okay and has had a subsequent jump-out as well just to top her off in fitness, '' Edmonds. ''We're not quite sure if we are going to go to Lismore or not yet because of the barrier but if we run she should be quite competitive.''

Edmonds is forecasting a much improved outcome for comeback gelding Mr Wind should he fulfil his Event Party Hire handicap (1100m) mission.

The son of Bart Cumming's former handy mare, Besame Mucho, beat one home at the Sunshine Coast on August 8 but was first-up for 95-weeks.

"He went poorly but the track was pretty firm that day and he is probably a horse that just needs the string out. It was first run for a long time too so he was a just bit ring rusty I think,'' says Edmonds.