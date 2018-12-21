Punters set to rally behind Kapajack

Kapajack is a powerfully built gelding with a near-black coat and bears a striking resemblance to his sire, Lonhro. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP

KAPAJACK, the Lonhro lookalike, won't slip under the bookies' guard again when he races at Warwick Farm on Saturday.

The Team Hawkes-trained Kapajack made his debut at Rosehill earlier this month in a benchmark 78 sprint over 1100m and, although there was some support for the three-year-old, he was allowed to start at $17 before scoring a narrow but impressive win.

There won't be such luxury odds available for Kapajack at Warwick Farm, with the gelding at $3.50 favouritism with Ladbrokes to maintain his unbeaten record in the TAB Handicap (1300m).

"We weren't surprised he won on debut, he's a nice horse,'' co-trainer Michael Hawkes said.

Kapajack is a powerfully built gelding with a near-black coat and bears a striking resemblance to his sire, Hall of Famer Lonhro, who won 26 of his 35 starts, including 11 at Group 1 level, earning nearly $6 million in prizemoney.

Lonhro earned Horse of the Year honours in 2004 and has been an extremely successful stallion at Darley Stud, winning the national sires' premiership in 2011.

Kapajack showed plenty of natural ability on debut and if he wins again on Saturday he will earn a start in the $2 million Magic Millions 3YO Guineas at the Gold Coast on January 12.

"He has to win to warrant getting into the $2 million race but, if he doesn't make it, then it wasn't meant to be,'' Hawkes said.

Jockey Andrew Adkins rides Kapajack to victory at Rosehill Gardens this month.

"But the horse has done everything right since he won at Rosehill, we can't fault him, and he should be hard to beat again.''

Emerging apprentice Brock Ryan claims 3kg and reduces Kapajack's impost to 54kg. Ryan has had only a few rides for the Hawkes stable, scoring on Reflectivity at Rosehill two weeks ago.

"Brock rode Reflectivity very well and we are happy to give him another chance for us,'' Hawkes said.

The stable is sending three last-start winners to Warwick Farm - including emerging young sprinter Heart Conquered, the $3.30 favourite for the Summer Racing Handicap (1000m).

Heart Conquered won over Saturday's course and distance at the midweeks late last month, revelling in Heavy 8 track conditions as he romped home more than three lengths clear of Sikhing Glory and subsequent city winner Deprive.

Hawkes said Heart Conquered would again appreciate the rain-affected track conditions at Warwick Farm.

"We have kept him fresh since he won last start and he has gone forward, he looks good and this is a nice race for him,'' the trainer said.

Trainer Michael Hawkes has high hopes with Kapajack. Picture: AAP

C'est Davinchi has won successive races over the Canterbury 1500m and is rated at $7 for the Events By ATC Handicap (1600m).

After running second in five of his first seven starts, C'est Davinchi has learned how to win, according to Hawkes.

"I've got no doubt confidence is a big thing in racing because it is hard to win your maiden,'' Hawkes said on Friday.

"But once C'est Davinchi won his first race, he was able to win again next start.

"He's been going great, he has kept improving since and, although he is up in grade, we have always felt he was a Saturday-class horse.''

Among C'est Davinchi's rivals is stablemate Intueri, an $8.50 chance after his good first-up sixth to Mapmaker at Rosehill two weeks ago.

"Intueri's run was good the other day but he is not really a wet-tracker so it will be rain-dependent for him,'' Hawkes said. "But he is getting up to a distance that suits and he's been going well.''