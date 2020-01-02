Menu
54 PHOTOS: Hot days but cool music at Falls Festival

by
2nd Jan 2020 8:47 AM
Updated: 10:00 AM

DAY 2 of Falls Festival in Byron Bay got off to a great start with sunshine and clear skies, with temperatures around 30 degrees and a max of 29 degrees predicted today.

Despite the sunny and hot conditions, both punters and artists hit the stages to see a great day of music.

Jaguar Jonze started the day in fine form with a spell-binding set and soaring notes, as well as a rendition of her cover with Hermitude of Nirvana's famous Heart-Shaped Box.

Goons of Doom, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Amyl and the Sniffers all bought a caustic edge to the afternoon was cutting social commentary in their songs.

Yungblud was full of vibrant energy while Lewis Capaldi had the crowds enraptured with is powerful vocal abilities and charismatic stage presence.

Milky Chance and Of Monsters and Men were also big winners for the evening.

It was a cracking second day and a wonderful way to continue welcoming in the new year.

Lismore Northern Star