Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundy local Bec Callander (middle right) alongside Rackett band members Kat Ayala, Ally Gavin and Astrid Holz.
Bundy local Bec Callander (middle right) alongside Rackett band members Kat Ayala, Ally Gavin and Astrid Holz. Contibuted: Daniel Boud
News

Punk pop muso attributes her success to her Bundy roots

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Aug 2018 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACKETT singer Rebecca Callander attributes growing up in Bundy as a key stepping stone on the way to her up-and-coming musical success.

Callander said she was heavily involved in the city's performing scene when she lived here and said that helped her hone her skills in the industry.

"My performing arts foundation and education has all come from Bundaberg," she said.

Callander spent 13 years studying tap, jazz and ballet at Diane McLennan Dancers, and was school captain at East State Primary School.

"I do vividly remember that in the final year of that I started my own Spice Girls fan club, and had all the girls dressing up as the Spice Girls running routines," she said.

The all-female, Sydney-based punk pop band was hand-picked by well-known Aussies The Rubens to compete for the chance to play at this year's Aria Week showcase as well as a mentoring and studio session with the legends themselves.

"One of them saw us play at Secret Gardens two years ago. Since then their management's been sussing us out," Callander said.

"In my opinion we've already won just because of the increase in exposure."

Rackett is among four bands in their genre competing for the Extra Support Acts campaign. People can get behind the band at bit.ly/2nZO4AY. Each view on their video counts as a vote. It had more than 91,000 views yesterday.

bundaberg music pop punk rackett rebecca callander
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

    'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

    Politics THE Page MP says he is "disappointed and disgusted" by the leadership spill issue and is determined to make a stand.

    Fake legal letter lands angry ex-lover in court

    premium_icon Fake legal letter lands angry ex-lover in court

    Crime Casino man tried to con $1500 out of his ex with dodgy letter

    Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

    premium_icon Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

    News Time to discuss what needs to be done to prevent more fatalities

    'It's embarrassing': decades on, no solution on project

    premium_icon 'It's embarrassing': decades on, no solution on project

    Council News No end in sight for Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park debate

    Local Partners