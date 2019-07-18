Menu
Nathan Borges Periera Da Silva
Crime

Punching boss in face ‘a great pity’: Judge

by CRAIG DUNLOP
18th Jul 2019 7:29 AM
A DARWIN man's decision to repeatedly punch his boss in the face after being sacked from a Winnellie business was "a great pity", a judge has said.

Nathan Borges Pereira Da Silva, 25, last week pleaded guilty to property damage and aggravated assault, having attacked his boss and broken his spectacles when an HR representative told him he no longer had a job.

During the attack, Da Silva yelled "you lost my job you c**t", among other profanities.

Judge Tanya Fong Lim on Wednesday said: "It is a great pity that a young man like yourself has been involved in this sort of offending".

"It was a sustained attack and you didn't stop until somebody intervened," she said.

"This will now be a mark against your name which will cause some difficulty for you in relation to your future."

Da Silva was sentenced to community work and a two month suspended sentence over the attack.

He was also ordered to pay the cost of his former bosses replacement spectacles.

    • 18th Jul 2019 9:00 AM