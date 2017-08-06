Pulling wild yeast out of the air to make bread

Wild yeast is all around us and can be caught to help make fresh bread. This is an example of it bubbling away in a flour and water mix.

THIS may be a good activity to try with the kids or a practical solution to baking your own bread.

Apparently, there is live yeast that is floating around in the air all the time.

Hundreds of years ago when there was no such thing as ducking down the supermarket to buy packaged yeast, cooks and bakers used a sourdough starter to keep a supply of yeast alive.

They kept a live culture in a flour and water mix and fed it daily or weekly to keep the yeast alive.

Making a batch of live yeast

Mix two cups of flour (unprocessed or without preservatives is preferred) and two cups of water in a glass or pottery bowl.

Lay a cloth over the top and let it sit on the kitchen bench. This should attract those live little 'yeasties' floating in the air. They will then start growing and dividing.

After 24 hours half the mixture, throwing out one half and feeding the other with another cup of flour and another cup of water.

In a few days you may start to notice bubbles and frothiness as the yeast grows.

Continue to feed it every day or two by dividing in half and adding a cup of flour and a cup of water.

From here you can store it in the fridge to slow down the yeast growth, which means you only have to feed it every five to six days, or keep it on the counter and feed every day.

When you are ready to bake bread you add a cup of the live culture to the dough to provide the yeast need to make the bread rise.

Source: science.howstuffworks.com