Pull some strings with Murray Cook and Frenzal Rhomb

TALENTED: Above, The Soul Movers are a Sydney-based soul, rock, pop and folk band featuring two ARIA Hall of Fame inductees: guitarist Murray Cook (The Wiggles) and keyboardist Pip Hoyle (Radio Birdman), fronted by Lizzie Mack. Below: Frenzal Rhomb, Harts and Bunny Racket.

THE Byron Bay Guitar Festival returns in October for a third exciting year, featuring headliners Frenzal Rhomb, The Delta Riggs, Harts, Nathan Cavaleri and Murray Cook from The Wiggles.

Produced by Byron Music, the event features more than 25 live performances on two stages, as well as a guitar market showcasing some amazing instruments and craftsmanship from the world's favourite manufacturers and Australia's finest luthiers.

One of the most popular components of BBGF are the masterclasses, where audience members get up close and personal with guitar greats who share their techniques and stories from the industry.

This year features Torres Strait's 'Magic Fingers', Chris Tamwoy, industry legend Peter Northcote, bluesman Claude Hay and Australian guitar icon Nathan Cavaleri, who makes his return to the stage on the back of a new album.

Sunday will kick off with Bunny Racket for the little rockers, alongside a long list of family activities, hosted by Murray Cook (The Soul Movers and The Wiggles).

Byron Bay Guitar Festival is an all ages event, and supports the charity Be Happy Music Club.

The line up:

Musicians FRENZAL RHOMB. Contributed

Frenzal Rhomb: An Australian punk rock band that formed in 1992 in Sydney.

Three of the group's albums have entered the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart: A Man's Not a Camel, Hi-Vis High Tea and Smoko At The Pet Food Factory.

The Delta Riggs. SLI260119

The Delta Riggs: Renowned for pumping out high-energy jams and ferocious, sweat-soaked live shows, Melbourne psych-rockers The Delta Riggs's latest album was Modern Pressure (2019), preceded by The Delta Riggs Live in Sydney, Active Galactic, Hex.Lover.Killer, Dipz from the Zong and Dipz Zebazios.

Darren Hart, better known as Harts, is a musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer and music producer from Melbourne. Contributed

Harts: Harts is the nom de plume of Indian-born, Australian-based musician, singer songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and music producer Darren Hart.

His blend of pop, funk, jazz, blues, psychedelic rock and indie electronic music cemented him as one of the most promising, young international talents to emerge in recent years.

He became notorious when he was invited to jam with the late Prince in his studio in the USA, and the late artist said Harts reminded him of himself at a younger age.

Nathan Cavaleri. Contributed

Nathan Cavaleri: Nathan Cavaleri is an Australian blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist, and a former child actor.

He issued two albums as a solo artist, Jammin' with the Cats and Nathan.

He has been a member of various groups including Dirty Skanks, and Nat Col and the Kings.

Chris Tamwoy is a self-taught guitarist with a unique playing style and sound. Spending his childhood years with family in the Torres Strait Islands, he now resides in Brisbane. Contributed

Chris Tamwoy: He is a self-taught guitarist with a unique playing style and sound.

Tamwoy spent his childhood with his family in the Torres Strait Islands, and now resides in Brisbane, having become a proud ambassador for his culture.

His distinctive guitar-tap style and vibrant personality see him in high-demand in Australia and overseas.

In 2016, he made it to the grand final of Australia's Got Talent, and in 2018 he was a judge on All Together Now.

SHAKERS: The Soul Movers are Murray Cook (guitar), Stu Wilson (drums), Andy Newman (bass), Lizzie Mack (vocals) and Marko Simec (keys). Tom Wilkinson

The Soul Movers: Earning their stripes as one of Australia's hardest working bands, The Soul Movers have taken their special blend of Soul to the USA and back again to create their new album, Bona Fide.

Fronted by Lizzie Mack and her brother in soul, Murray Cook, The Soul Movers include in their number, bass man Andy Newman (The Visitors) Marko Simec on keys (Waiting For Guinness) and drummer Stu Wilson (Loose Pills).

This band is a go-go Soul party unable to wait to happen.

Steve Banks, Greg Lyon, Rick Fenn and Grant Gerathy will perform as Steve Banks and the Sidemen. Marc Stapelberg

The Sidemen: Bruce Haymes, Jeff Burstin, Greg Lyon, Rick Fenn and Grant Gerathy are The Sidemen.

You may not know them all by name, or any, but they have played with bands such as The Black Sorrows, John Butler Trio, 10cc, Georgie Fame, Crossfire, Dave Gilmore, Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Paul Kelly, Rene Geyer, Archie Roach and more.

Some of the songs on the music list are Dreadlock Holiday by 10cc, plus some songs from The Black Sorrows, like Hold On To Me, Harley and Rose plus Shape I'm In.'

Marshall Okell and the Fro. Contributed

Marshall & The Fro: Aptly named after two of music's greatest rock - bluesmen (Jimi 'Marshall' Hendrix and Johnny 'Dawson' Winter) Marshall Dawson Okell's father, Glenn, was a Melbourne based rock-n-roll guitarist and Marshall's greatest lifetime influence.

Growing up on the Northern Rivers, Marshall's stomping ground embraced the pumping surfing scenes of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and Ballina, where he fostered a strong connection with his local environment and the community.

Okell was the Winner Of Best Blues & Roots At The Oz Music Awards 2012.

Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

Bunny Racket: King Bunny is a guitar-wielding, skateboarding, nature-loving rabbit with a passion to share his love of rock'n'roll.

King Bunny travels the open highways in his old van, seeking adventure, inspiration and collaboration on his quest to create the greatest kids rock record of all time.

The Bangalow resident, also known as Andy Walker, has put together a music show for children with a studio line up that included Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Robby Krieger of The Doors.

The revolving live show line up has so far included members of The Vines, Skunkhour and Grinspoon.

Chicken is Not a Fruit is their most popular single, with many local pre-schoolers rocking the tune. The Wiggles, but with a rock'n'roll twist that the kids adore. Is it the fluffy ears? The aviator sunnies or the denim jacket? It's that and more.

Other acts confirmed are Claude Hay, Creek, Stoker , The Fergies , Peter Northcote, Minnie Marks, Majelan, Nicole Brophy, Brave Gulf, Fergo & The Burden, Sarah Koppen, Bart Stenhouse Trio, Soren Carlbergg Quartet, Ben Jansz and Murray Cook as a special guest.