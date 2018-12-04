Pull out your tinsel, and your Christmas spirit

THE streets of Casino will come to life with the spirit of Christmas when Richmond Valley Council hosts its annual Christmas Tree Lightup and Street Party this Thursday, 6 December from 6pm.

The CBD will turn into a Christmas Paradise with each of the four sections of road renamed to create a festive spirit.

Candy Cane Lane: This foodie street will have talented country singer Katie Brooke performing. Londies, Sprout, Coffee.Com, Zeebras, Mikes, Karams and Rotary will bring their outdoor dining onto the street and will be joined by other food vans, including the Lions van. The local food vendors will have taste plates and Santa snacks between $1-$10.

Merry Market Road: 30 market stalls line Walker St, with stallholders encouraged to dress up their stalls in the Christmas spirit.

Reindeer Avenue: a children's amusement zone with teacup rides, jumping castle, laughing clowns and more.

Jingle Bell Square: Bringing the old favourites of Pooches on Parade, the primary school colouring in competition plus new competitions with the Lego Christmas Tree competition and Christmas story writing competition. Santa has scheduled a special trip to visit at 6.45pm and the lights of the Christmas Tree and fireworks display will occur at 8.15pm. Local performers include sisters Brylea and Kendra Lynch, Brooke Handford, local country music talent Max Maher and the One Voice Choir.

Come down and enjoy Christmas carols, amusements, markets, delicious food, face painters, and of course a visit from Santa and his Elves.

Dress up your dog for the pooches on parade, while Richmond Valley Council is also offering free microchipping for dogs will take place from 6pm to 8pm. No litters.

Cats and dogs can be microchipped for free by appointment only from 10 December through to 14 December. Pets must reside in the Richmond Valley.

Richmond Valley Council said "this event is a wonderful celebration of everything Christmas and brings together thousands of local residents and visitors from the region and beyond.

"There will be something for everyone with lots of fun things to see and do for young and old.”

Temporary road closures for the event in the Casino CBD will be in effect from 5-9pm, and will affect parts of Barker St, Walker St, Graham Place and Simpsons Pde.

For further information about the event, phone the Richmond Valley Council Events Team on 6660 0300.