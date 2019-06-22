Puck me: World’s sexiest goalie retires

Mikayla Demaiter - known as world's sexiest ice hockey goalkeeper - has hung up her gloves.

The 19-year-old, from Chatham in Ontario, Canada, had been playing in goal for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women's Hockey League.

Her career on the ice took its toll - she was forced to undergo knee surgery earlier this month after saying farewell to the sport she loved.

Mikayla Demaiter playing for Chatham.

"It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus," Demaiter wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank you for the places we've gone together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you have made me. My family sends their best as well. I know they will definitely miss seeing us together.

"I am excited for the future because everything you have taught me will allow me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope that I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you. Thanks again for everything."

The 163cm 53kg bombshell now appears to have turned attention to becoming an Instagram sensation.

She has already amassed 126,000 followers with snaps of her incredible figure in a selection of skimpy bikinis.

Mikayla Demaiter is on to her next chapter.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission