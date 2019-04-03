Menu
David and Alana Richardson are the new mangers of the Oxford Hotel in Casino.
Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

Susanna Freymark
3rd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
NEW management at a loved Casino pub is offering something different to the others with a changing buffet menu.

David and Alana Richardson, and one year old Phoebe, live at the Oxford Hotel and have grand plans to keep their customers happy and coming back for more.

David is originally from Casino and has been manager of the pub before, now owned by Craig Lusby, who also owns The Tattersalls in Casino.

"I moved to the Gold Coast and Newcastle and spent six years running pubs,” David said.

"I learnt different styles of customer service and different styles of food.”

The buffet, available on Fridays and Saturdays cost $25 for adults and $15 for school age children.

Every few weeks chef John Kirkbride will change the buffet menu to keep it interesting for return customers.

It isn't only the food that is being revamped at the Oxford Hotel.

David has bought a jumping castle that will be erected in the enclosed beer garden to entertain the children.

"It's perfect for kid's parties,” John said.

Thinking about the grown-ups, he plans to host pool competitions in the spacious pool table area.

The pub has a massive floor space with room for private functions upstairs, complete with a modern, futuristic looking bar, the garden, the restaurant space and general pub space.

It means if a function is on, it won't disturb other guests enjoying a drink at the pub.

