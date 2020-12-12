Menu
Police across regional New South Wales will be focusing on venue COVID-Safety compliance and alcohol-related crime as officers commence Operation Pariac this weekend.
Pubs, clubs in the firing line as restrictions ease

Rebecca Lollback
12th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
POLICE will be focusing on COVID compliance and alcohol-related crime at pubs and clubs across Northern NSW this weekend.

Operation Pariac is a high-visibility operation regularly conducted by general duties and specialist licensing police.

This year the operation has broadened to include compliance around current Public Health Order conditions, relative to the easing of restrictions in licensed premises.

Officers will be working to ensure venues and patrons are aware of their responsibilities to maintain a COVID-safe environment as restrictions continue to ease.

Northern Region Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Chad Gillies, said it was a good reminder for those intending to visit pubs and clubs this summer period.

"Thousands of families are preparing to travel across the state as children finish up what has been a challenging school year for most," he said.

"Many will be chasing the sun and warmth in Northern NSW which will mean an increase in patronage at our licensed venues - our local licensees need to make sure they are following all necessary COVID-protocols and are adhering to the current restrictions.

"The Public Health Orders relating to venue capacities and socialising were eased at the beginning of the week, so we encourage all licensees and venue owners to update their COVID-Safe plans and brush up on what is now permitted."

Anyone with information about alcohol-related crime or who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19-related ministerial direction is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

