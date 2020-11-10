Public urged to look at ‘necessary’ flood mitigation plan

LISMORE residents will get the chance to have their say on the "necessary" future of flood mitigating their city.

A draft Flood Risk Management Project will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days to allow community members see what Lismore City Council has in store for flood protection.

Six flood-mitigating ideas have been included in a new Lismore Flood Risk Management Project draft report.

The options are:

• Option 1 - CBD levee raise to provide one-in-20-year flood protection.

• Option 2 - South Lismore levee raise to provide one-in-20-year flood protection.

• Option 3 - Excavate to increase Wilsons River conveyance at 387 Keen St.

• Option 4 - Removal of Kyogle Rd railway embankment and viaduct.

• Option 5 - Increase conveyance at key hydraulic controls at Bruxner Highway, Caniaba Rd and Krauss Ave.

• Option 6 - Combined option, reflective of implementing Options 1 to 5.

Councillor Vanessa Ekins said the "interesting" report modelled the flood behaviours impacting the city and its residents.

Aerial photo of Lismore during the March 2017 Flood.

She urged the public to read the full document in an effort to get the best outcome for mitigating future flooding.

"There will be properties that will be impacted by those options and other properties that may benefit from those options," Cr Ekins said.

"But who pays the cost for a potential benefit for some people?

"We need to be flood ready. We can't rely on mitigation to flood proof us.

"They are short term little fixes here, and they will impact some properties while protecting others."

Cr Adam Guise, who voted against putting the report on public exhibition, said he was concerned the findings only focused on the engineering impact of flooding.

"Although the study talks about mitigation options, it doesn't do a sufficient job to recognise our place is on the flood plain … instead of dealing with other floods," he said.

Cr Guise said the report, prepared by Rous County Council, failed to recognise how, as a council, the community needed to prepare for floods in terms of evacuation plans and preparation measures other than mitigation.

"This report doesn't state who those winners and losers are," he said.

"Although it takes a simple cost benefit, it doesn't necessarily acknowledge who the losers out of this (are)."

But Cr Elly Bird said forming a flood mitigation plan was only one "necessary" step forward in protecting the city from future devastation.

"Flood mitigation is not going to be the final solution from protecting our community from major flooding," she said.

"We will never floodproof Lismore, it's just a part of where we are, where we live and who we are, but we can look at options to make it a slightly lesser impact."