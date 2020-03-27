‘Public safety is paramount’: Mayor’s plea

AS PEOPLE across the Lismore LGA prepare for potential lockdown, mayor Isaac Smith has revealed the council is working out how to keep operating in these changing times.

Posting a video on social media, Cr Smith said he understood people "will be feeling anxious" but it is possible to "get through this together as a community".

"Public safety right now is paramount and we need to all observe social distancing, wash our hands frequently and practice good hygiene and of course stay home wherever possible," Cr Smith said.

"Our actions now will determine how our future looks and I know we can count on our community to act in the right way.

"We need to be separate right now, but we need not be alone.

"So please, look after each other and stay safe Lismore."

Lismore City Council will continue to operate as best it can while measures are put in place to ensure staff and the community remain safe.

"Here at council essential services are continuing, your bins are still being collected, the water is still flowing and roadworks are still taking place," Cr Smith said.

"And of course you can continue to call us here for any inquiries or do your business online with council.

"This crisis has had some staff impacts and like many organisations we are doing our best to juggle the needs of our employees and the changing nature of work in our world.

"We in turn have staff on the ground trying to help local businesses and others come to grips and learn how to operate under these new restrictions."

The changes come ahead of an emergency council meeting scheduled for 4pm today, where the council is expected to discuss possible rate freezes.

"Council meetings will soon be virtual and we are working on revised meeting procedures for public access and testing new technologies for this new way of doing business," Cr Smith said.

"You will of course be able to watch our livestream of council meetings from our website www.lismore.nsw.gov.au throughout the whole time."

"This is going to be a long journey but our priority here at council is to ensure the safety of our community and our staff and of course continuing to provide essential services that you need.

"If you have questions, you can call us anytime or go to our website for ongoing updates and advice."