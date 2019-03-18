Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal shooting outside Lismore Base Hospital on Friday night.

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal shooting outside Lismore Base Hospital on Friday night. Aisling Brennan

AMID praise for hospital staff and first responders, serious questions have been raised about security at NSW hospitals after the fatal shooting of a prisoner outside Lismore Base on Friday night.

Corrective Services NSW officers shot a 43 year old inmate attempting to escape during a medical escort to the hospital.

The male inmate assaulted one of two officers and then attempted to run away as he was being led from the hospital following treatment at about 7.30pm on Friday.

It's alleged the man was shot after a warning shot had been fired by one of the officers.

The inmate received immediate treatment by paramedics, but died about two hours later.

Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are both investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Health Services Union (HSU) NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the tragic shooting at Lismore Base Hospital had shocked workers.

Mr Hayes said the shooting was the third such event at a NSW public hospital in three years and underscored the need for urgent, serious action to ensure NSW public hospitals are safe and secure.

"This incident must be subject to a thorough investigation," he said.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he would be following up the "protocol" around prisoner transfers in the wake of the fatal incident.

"It's a tragedy when anyone loses their life like this, I hope that support is there for the corrective services staff and residents who were present, along with the victim's family," Mr Smith said.

"I will be seeking more information from corrective services and local police about the circumstances and protocol around prisoner transport to see if this can be avoided in future."

Given that at least two shots were fired in a public space outside of the main hospital in the city it's amazing no one else was hurt.

The Acting Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District said staff had been offered assistance following the shooting on Friday night.

Lynne Weir said Lismore Base Hospital staff had been offered counselling and support.

"Patients who were in the ED at the time of the incident on Friday evening are being contacted to check on their welfare," she said.

"No staff or patients were harmed."

NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard praised hospital staff for their "incredible" work in trying to save the life of the inmate shot by a Corrective Services officer.

"All reports are that the hospital staff, every man and woman were incredible," Mr Hazzard said.

But the shooting at the hospital very much remains an ongoing police investigation.

A team of SES and police combed the area outside the hospital on Saturday searching for any clues in the shooting.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or mobile phone vision of the incident to be forwarded.