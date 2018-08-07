Public help crucial in tackling region's wild dogs

EXPERTS saw wild dog numbers aren't increasing, despite a recent incident in which a pet dog was mauled.

A pet kelpie near Kyogle has been receiving medical treatment after the recent early-morning attack.

North Coast Local Land Services team leader Dean Chamberlain said some programs to tackle wild dogs were under way in parts of the Northern Rivers.

Mr Chamberlain said wild dogs becoming used to people was an issue, and he believed more controls on their populations could help to combat this.

But he said there had not been a recorded increase in wild dog numbers.

"Lack of control is educating wild dogs to be more relaxed around people,” he said.

"It appears wild dogs may be becoming de-sensitised to people as the number of regional interactions are increasing.”

Mr Chamberlain said there was "no evidence” of increases in local populations, according to the Local Land Services database, which records reported wild dog attacks.

He said they had received no reports of livestock loss in the Kyogle area.

But LLS is working to contain the dog populations.

"There are ongoing baiting programs in the Kyogle area,” Mr Chamberlain said.

"The majority of groups choose to bait in the September/October period.”

He said wild dog management groups in Sextonville, Dyradbba, and Roseberry Creek would be baiting next months, while other groups were still being developed.

While no community-driven programs are currently taking place locally, Mr Chamberlain said the community's involvement was vital.

"LLS is continuing to engage with landholders who are being impacted by wild dogs working towards landscape based coordinated and integrated community based programs,” he said.

"It is extremely important as community driven control programs are known to deliver the best wild dog management.

"The more people involved, the less burden to each individual involved.

"Where coordinated proactive control occurs regularly impacts are low.”

He said wild dog numbers were "generally stable” across the region.

Mr Chamberlain urged anyone experiencing problems with wild dogs to "become part of the solution”.

"Call LLS and report what is happening,” he said.

"Talk to neighbouring landholders so the extent of the problem can be determined.

"Discuss what can be done with your local Biosecurity Officer and become involved as a local Wild Dog Management coordinator.”

To contact your local LLS officer, phone 1300 795 299.