Public brawler, shoplifter, cops 7 month jail sentence

A SERIAL shoplifter from Casino has been handed a seven month suspended jail sentence in Lismore Local Court after pleading guilty to two counts of shoplifting, larceny, and affray.

Allison May Robinson, 38, walked out of Casino Coles on July 27 last year after her and another woman filled up their trollies with more than $800 of goods.

When staff members approached her she agreed she hadn't paid for the items and allowed staff to take them back, but she left before police arrived.

Police later located Robinson in the nearby Woolworths and when they put the shoplifting allegations to her, she said "we gave it back".

Then on December 29 Robinson was at it again, this time stealing $400 from Aldi in Casino.

Police facts state she Robinson stood near the entry only sliding doors with her trolley full of items and waited until a member of the public entered the store, at which point she walked out.

A nearby customer witnessed the accused walking out the wrong way and alerted staff.

The theft was captured on CCTV footage.

When police attended her home she said "can I just plead guilty?" and when asked further she said "must have been me", but refused a formal interview.

Robinson came to the attention of local police again on the weekend of February 23 to 25 after a massive public brawl on the streets of northern Casino near Oak Ave.

Police facts state that local officers received 20 calls of assistance in regard to public order and violence mostly involving brawls from 5 to 50 people involved.

Inquiries revealed there were tensions between two families from the area, and several members had plans to gather for street fights.

Police secured footage of two separate incidents.

The first incident involved several people rushing at each other and throwing closed fist punches. There was also "hair pulling between female fighters" and ground wrestling.

The second incident recorded footage of a fight between Allison Robinson and another woman spanning two minutes.

Police facts state there was group of people gathered around the fighters, with two becoming involved in a "refereeing capacity"

Robinson was one of several men and women to be charged with affray and was granted conditional bail.

But last Friday night April 6, Robinson stole $190 from Londy's Take Away on Barker St.

In a brazen theft, she opened the till and stole the cash while the shop attendant's back was turned and fled on foot.

The owner of the shop gave chase and caught up to her 50m down the street, not far from the Casino Police Station.

Robinson was sentenced in Lismore Local Court on Monday this week and was given a seven month suspended jail sentence.

She has also been banned from Londy's Take Away.