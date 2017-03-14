Public art defaced, not even 24 hours after it was painted

AFTER: The mural with the vandalism.

THE Back Alley Gallery in Lismore has received a heart-rending blow with one of their murals very badly defaced.

After a weekend of networking and live painting, the gallery has posted on its Facebook page how disappointed it is at the vandalism.

BEFORE: The mural before the vandalism. Contributed

"We all did some great networking - so it is incredibly disappointing to have this great event marred by the actions of one individual,” the gallery posted.

"The vandalism of the piece completed by SCU Arts Club was the direct opposite of what the project has tried to foster in the community.”

The mural was of what looked like a battle between good and evil above the clouds and mountain-tops.

The final post-vandalised work showed the scene completely covered in a blue/green paint with the words 'WASENT FINISHED?' scrawled across the bricks.

The gallery has been advised there were witnesses to this act, which happened on Saturday night and are asking for people to come forward.

Meanwhile in all graciousness the gallery has thanked those who have gotten behind the local art community in Lismore and are encouraging people to keep their eyes out for a fresh new piece from the SCU Arts Club.