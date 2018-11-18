Public areas and sport facilities benefit from $745k funding

GOOD NEWS: MP Chris Gulaptis (third from right) has announced more than $745,000 in funding for three major community projects in Woodburn and Coraki, including upgrades to Coraki's Windsor Park.

RESIDENTS in Woodburn and Coraki have plenty to celebrate after a massive funding announcement.

NSW Government are providing $745,543 in funding towards the enhancement of sporting facilities at Woodburn's recreation oval and further upgrades to the popular riverside precinct as well as the revitalisation of Windsor Park at Coraki.

Making the announcements today at Woodburn and Coraki, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was once again thrilled to see the Stronger Country Communities Fund, secured by the Nationals in Government, delivering on key community projects that have been identified by Richmond Valley Council as key community projects.

Woodburn Recreational Oval, the home ground of Woodburn Wolves Soccer Club, will receive $98,714 for a number of improvements including a canteen upgrade, refurbishment of outdated amenities, improved lighting to its fields and shade cloth over the adjacent playground, which will modernise the facilities, reduce graffiti, and foster community pride.

Woodburn's riverside precinct will see further improvements with $551,776 for Stage 2 developments including an adventure playground as well as covered park furniture and landscaping of the central hub area, helping entice visitors to the town after the completion of the Pacific Highway bypass in 2020.

Coraki's Windsor Park will receive $95,053 for a much needed facelift to its hockey/football field and clubrooms which have been unused for almost ten years leaving them prone to vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

It will bring facilities up to standard for Coraki's 1300 residents to use for sports and recreation.

Mr Gulaptis said the whole community benefited when local government worked in partnership with State Government on behalf of residents.

He said the Stronger Country Communities Fund was established to enrich people's lives and boost the appeal of towns and villages in regional NSW, and he was pleased to see that happening in his electorate.

"Both Richmond Valley Council and I want to make sure local residents and families have the best possible infrastructure and services," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The end products from these grants will be high-calibre open spaces which will be valued and utilised by not only regular user groups but the whole community."

Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow said Council had long identified these three important projects for delivery and he was pleased to see funds were now available for work to start.

"We are grateful to Chris Gulaptis and the NSW Government for sharing in our vision of providing quality, equitable facilities which encourage community participation and further enhance civic pride," Cr Mustow said.