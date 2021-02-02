Public allowed back to see how council operates first-hand

Lismore City Council will be welcoming the general public back into council chambers this month.

The hiatus of public access in person was the result of COVID-19 measures, which forced the council meetings online to ensure health orders were being upheld.

The council has now announced it will be implementing COVID-safety measures to allow people to join in person meetings at the Goonellabah chamber to watch proceedings unfold.

“To ensure the safety of the public, staff and councillors, we have implemented a COVID plan for all council meetings and briefings,” the council posted on social media.

“Members of the public are asked to be in the Corporate Centre lobby (facing Oliver Ave) between 5.30 and 6pm.

“After a temperature check, you will be required to register using a QR code (alternative arrangements are in place for those without a smart phone).

“If you have any cold or flu symptoms, please enjoy our LiveSteam services through our website and Facebook page.

“Personal information collected will be managed in accordance with Service NSW contact tracing policies.

“Those unwilling to provide necessary details will be refused entry.”

Those who wish to attend the meeting and have ticked all the boxes will be escorted into the chamber by a COVID Marshal.

“The number of people allowed into the Chamber’s public gallery is capped at eight, with an overflow room (with live-streaming) capped at an additional 22 people,” the council stated.

“Those who are registered to speak during Public Access will be given priority seating in the public gallery, with the remainder of the seating allocated on a ‘first in, first served basis’.

“Hand sanitiser will be available and people are asked to socially distance where practicable and remain seated.

“Masks are not mandatory, but their use is encouraged.

“Surfaces will be disinfected before and after meetings.

“Our friendly COVID marshallers are here for your safety; please follow their directions.”

Ordinary Monthly Meetings will still be broadcast on our Facebook Page and website at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au

The next council meeting will be held on February 9.