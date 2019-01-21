Menu
Photos show the devastation of the 2011 floods in Murphys Creek.
News

Pub owners denied $569k for efforts during 2011 floods

Anton Rose
by
21st Jan 2019 10:14 AM
A TRIBUNAL has denied the owners of a Lockyer Valley pub compensation for providing shelter during the 2011 floods after a series of prolonged legal battles through the state's courts.

Murphys Creek Tavern publicans James and Lynette Barns have been told by the Queensland Civil Administration Tribunal their application for $569,800 worth of relief was too late, submitting it four years after the devastating weather event.

Current legislation allows for applications with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services up to 90 days after the any alleged damage, though the pair already had cases for compensation against the State Government and Lockyer Valley Regional Council thrown out of both the District and Supreme Courts.

The tavern acted as a command centre as emergency services launched a number of rescue missions in the region.
The tavern owners sought a review of a decision by QFES, who argued the generosity they extended to the Murphys Creek community "(did) not establish a right to compensation".

The tribunal heard the facility acted as a command and recovery centre in 2011 as one of two buildings in the town not swept by floodwaters, serving meals from food donations and remaining as a hub for emergency services' efforts over a period of weeks.

QCAT Member Adrian Asham found the evidence to not be "compelling" and upheld the decision from QFES to deny the publicans compensation. 

