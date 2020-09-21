Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Pub in trouble with cops after multiple breaches

Javier Encalada
21st Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UNLICENSED security, blocked fire exits and lack of identifiable COVID marshalls were some of the reasons NSW Police issued warnings and infringements to Northern Rivers venues over the weekend.

The Lennox Hotel will be issued with fines totalling $6500.

Police officers issued the infringements for alleged breaches of Public Health Orders and licensing regulations during the three-day licencing operation in the Richmond Police District.

On Friday, September 18, one venue on Richmond Terrace, Coraki, was issued a warning for breaching the Public Health Order as a COVID-19 Safety Marshall was not clearly identifiable on the premises.

In that day, licensing police from Richmond Police District conducted business inspections in Evans Head, Coraki, Rappville and Lismore.

On Saturday, September 20, licensing police conducted a business inspection at a football event at Quays Reserve, West Ballina, and issued a 36-year-old man with an infringement notice for carrying out security activity without a licence.

Later that day, at 5.50pm, police attended the Lennox Hotel, on Pacific Parade and Byron Street, Lennox Head, and observed multiple breaches to the Public Health Order.

Those breaches included no clearly identifiable COVID-19 Safety Marshall, mingling patrons and limited social distancing.

An intoxicated patron was asked to leave the venue and a fire exit was also noted as blocked.

The venue will be issued with two PINs for failing to comply with COVID rules, and the obstruction of a fire exit.

During the operation, nine licensing audits were conducted on licensed premises and 12 business inspections were conducted on licensed premises across the Richmond Police District.

Police appealed to the community to report suspected breaches of any ministerial direction or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community.

Anyone who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19-related ministerial direction is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

ballina coraki coronavirusnorthernrivers lennox head nsw police pins richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Four new COVID cases in NSW

    Four new COVID cases in NSW
    • 21st Sep 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        News THE A-list celebrities just keep on coming to our slice of paradise.

        Farmer finds woman 'abandoned' on roadside at 4am

        Premium Content Farmer finds woman 'abandoned' on roadside at 4am

        Crime Police said she had been attacked by a man with a broken bottle

        BUSTED: $1000 fines issued after large gathering at beach

        Premium Content BUSTED: $1000 fines issued after large gathering at beach

        News About 100 people tried to run away as police approached

        • 21st Sep 2020 11:22 AM
        Court shut down, police called to deal with incident

        Premium Content Court shut down, police called to deal with incident

        Breaking A man has been heard yelling and police are on scene